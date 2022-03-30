Bill Belichick Wishes Josh McDaniels Well in Las Vegas

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick wants new Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels to succeed with his new franchise.

Josh McDaniels is entering what will arguably be the pinnacle of his coaching career while in Las Vegas.

He's got the pieces in front of him, and with a team coming off its first playoff berth since 2016, the expectations are high.

McDaniels comes to Las Vegas off a 10-year span as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots in what was his second stint with the franchise. The new Raiders coach has brought many of his New England colleagues over to Las Vegas with him, like offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. While his former mentor, Bill Belichick, has stated his displeasure for "poaching" in the past, the legendary head coach only hopes for good fortune for McDaniel's next chapter.

"Josh is a great coach," according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, "I'm sure he feels like it's a great opportunity; that's why he took it," Belichick said. "Other than against us, I hope he does well. I'm sure he will do well. He's an outstanding coach.

"Some of the people that are with him are very good, too. It all worked out well. It's an opportunity we couldn't provide. He'll be hard to replace, but like I said, I feel like we have really good coaches on staff, and that's what we'll do."

It's clear that no love has been lost between the two coaches. A lot of eyes will be on McDaniels next season, and he can rest assured that he has the support of one of the league's greatest coaches of all time.

