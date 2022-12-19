Raiders React to Epic Conclusion to Win Over New England

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots with one of the wildest plays that will ever be remembered.

Some are calling it the greatest play in the history of the NFL.

If you're a fan of the game, you likely saw it and probably saw it quite a few times. If you didn't, you surely will for years to come.

The Las Vegas Raiders' sixth win of the season was earned in as dramatic of a fashion it ever could have, as a 32-year-old Chandler Jones intercepted a lateral pass from New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and took it to the house in the waning seconds of a game that had just a moment before been bound for overtime.

It was a play that should never have happen, but of course, those are the ones that get remembered.

"It's football," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels after the walk-off victory. "The ball bounces crazy ways. It's not a predictable game sometimes, and obviously the ending was probably the most insane ending I think I've ever been a part of. But we'll take it. We'll take it for sure."

When Jones grasped the ball out of the air, only one obstacle remained, and that was Patriots quarterback Mac Jones waiting in the backfield to make New England's final attempt at saving the game.

All McDaniels could think was: "Don't get tackled by the quarterback."

"Once Rhamondre [Stevenson] pitched the ball to Jakobi, I figured we'd probably just tackle whoever had it and then that would be it, we'd go to overtime," McDaniels said. "And then when he lateraled the ball, I had no idea -- it didn't seem like a lateral play, to me, when they handed the ball off to the back. So when they handed it to the back, I thought, 'OK, tackle him, go to overtime.' And then when I saw the ball up in the air and then I saw Chandler underneath it, I thought, 'Oh my God, we might have a chance at this.' And then when he caught it, I saw Mac was back there and [was] just hoping he could avoid whatever effort that Mac had to tackle him and then, hopefully, had enough juice left in his body to get to the end zone."

Jones, himself, said he had never been a part of a finish to a game that resulted in that type of outcome.

"When I caught it, at first I was thinking: 'Who's around me?' Jones said in the locker room after the game. "And I felt myself stumble a little bit after the stiff arm, and then I was thinking: 'Who do I pitch it to?' That I was just trying to keep the ball alive. And so when I stayed up, I just turned the jets on, and the rest was history."

History it was, and history it will be forever.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.