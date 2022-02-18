Josh McDaniels Takes Out Boston Globe Ad to Thank Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels went the extra mile to thank the New England Patriots after 13 years as Offensive Coordinator.

Josh McDaniels is entering a new chapter of his coaching career as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Before he could truly start fresh, though, it was only right for the coaching veteran to make one last tribute to the organization whom he dedicated 13 years of his career to as offensive coordinator.

McDaniels took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe to thank the New England Patriots and their fans for his time with the franchise on Wednesday.

"I will miss you, all of you Patriots fans, more than you know," McDaniels wrote. "You are the epitome of resilience and the definition of support. I will never forget snowballs flying around after the 'tuck' game, the way you embraced Matt Cassel after TB’s 2008 knee injury, the LOUD way that you expressed a 'never say die' attitude in the second half of our Super Bowl against Atlanta and, most of all, you enthusiastically lining the streets for our half dozen duck boat parades. There is a reason they call Boston the best sports city in the world."

McDaniels went into full detail what an honor it was to work with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, whom he deemed as "three GOATS."

"I feel immense, heartfelt gratitude for having been able to coach alongside an incredible array of great leaders and teachers over the years," McDaniels said. "And as I look back I realize how blessed I was to coach the players I coached over the past two decades. We shared long hours, cold practices, that excruciating, numbing feeling following losses like Super Bowl XLII in Phoenix and the unbridled joy of winning games like Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix. Leaving Patriot coaches and players is the hardest part of leaving."

McDaniels expressed his appreciation for New England fans and the impact they've had on him outside of the game of football.

"When I moved here 20 years ago, I had no children, no wife, no NFL experience and of course no Super Bowl ring," McDaniels wrote. "Two decades here have given me a magnificent wife, 4 magnificent kids and 6 Super Bowl rings. Through school carpools, club sports, my kids’ friendships, Nor’easters, the pandemic and my crazy schedule, you’ve always been there for us. You drew a perfect picture of what “HOME” for an NFL football coach should be."

The long-time coach concluded with one last "thank you" to the fans.

"So from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for giving the Patriots and my family a distinct home-field advantage," McDaniels said. "You took a naive kid from the Midwest and made him a wicked savvy New Englanduh. All the very best going forward."

