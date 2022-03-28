Raiders Free Agency: Who's the Next Big Pickup?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been coming up in trade talks regarding free agent defensive back Stephon Gilmore and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most active and successful teams this NFL offseason.

Big-time additions like Pro Bowlers Chandler Jones and Davante Adams have put the league on notice that Las Vegas is sure to be a competitor in the AFC West yet again.

One group that could still use some polishing this offseason is the Raiders' secondary, and there are certainly some key players still out there who could solve that issue.

Free agents Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu are the two whose names who have been linked to the franchise as of late.

Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year winner was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in October.

The star defensive back has totaled 427 combined tackles, 27 interceptions, and 116 passes deflected so far in his NFL career. Once again, the advantage of General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels having experience with the Patriots organization could play in Las Vegas' favor.

Along with being selected to multiple Pro Bowls, Gilmore and Mathieu also share the achievement of having won Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Mathieu, who has thrived in his three years with the Chiefs, will be entering his 10th season in the league this year.

Over the course of his NFL career, the three-time Pro Bowler has totaled 610 combined tackles, 26 interceptions and 76 passes deflected.

Ironically, the two players' offseason fate could go hand-in-hand, as the Chiefs are making a run at Gilmore, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The move would fill Kansas City's secondary void that Mathieu could potentially leave.

