Key Takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders 36-20 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders came in Sunday against the New England Patriots at 2-0 and looking to grab another statement win.

Instead, after getting off to a promising start, they were outplayed throughout by the Patriots, who controlled the game on the ground and took advantage of the Raiders mistakes.

We’ll get into those mistakes and more as we look at what led to the Raiders losing 36-20 to the Patriots.

#1: The Raiders Couldn’t Stop Shooting Themselves in the Foot

One of the biggest keys for the Raiders in their first two wins was that they had recorded the second-fewest penalties in the league and had only turned the ball over once.

Well, they ran into those issues throughout this game, as the team lost three fumbles. Quarterback Derek Carr was at the head of that, losing two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Raiders also tripled the Patriots in penalties with six for 40 yards, only went 3 of 9 on third down, and Daniel Carlson missed his first field goal of the season in the third quarter.

All around, it was an ugly affair for the Raiders on Sunday.

#2: The Raiders Run Defense Was Atrocious

It may be a strong word to use, but when you allow the opposing team to run for 250 yards on the ground, it’s hard to call that kind of defensive performance anything but.

Going in I had talked about the Raiders needing to dominate the time of possession because of the ability of Cam Newton at quarterback. Well, he only ended up with 27 yards rushing.

Instead, it was New England’s rotation of backs that killed the Raiders defense.

Whether it was J.J. Taylor on the edges, Sony Michel going through the middle for 48 yards or Rex Burkhead averaging 8.2 yards a rush while leading them in receiving and scoring three touchdowns, the Raiders had no answer for New England’s attack.

#3: Lack of Production from Raiders Key Weapons

Not having Henry Ruggs III for the game meant other Raiders wide receivers needed to step up. While Hunter Renfrow finished with a nice stat line- six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown- none of the other Raiders receivers were able to consistently make plays.

That includes tight end Darren Waller, who was held to two catches for nine yards.

The Patriots have a reputation on defense of taking away the other team’s best weapon.

Coming off of his great game against the Saints, New England knew who to key in on. That focused coverage resulted in Waller being a total non-factor.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Unavailable at this time

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1