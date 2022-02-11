LeGarrette Blount Applauds Josh McDaniels Hire

Former New England Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount said the Raiders are getting 'one of the best' play-callers in football.

Josh McDaniels, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has received praise from all around the league for what he brings to NFL teams as an offensive coordinator.

Former New England Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount was one of the latest supporters of McDaniels to speak highly of the coaching veteran.

Blount played in McDaniels' offensive in New England for four seasons.

"As a play-caller, you're probably getting hands-down probably one of the best in the game," Blount said on the Raiders' online series, "The Inside Scoop." "I think Josh's skill-set when it comes to calling plays is unmatched.

"I mean I know you got your greats out there with the Andy Reids and stuff like that, but man, I just think that [with] Josh, you can give him any kind of player and give him any kind of quarterback and he's going to find a way to make that player successful for the greater good of the team.

"So, as far as a play-caller, you guys -- A1 -- you guys hit the jackpot."

Blount rushed for a total of 2,917 and 34 touchdowns while under McDaniels in New England. In the 2016 season, he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 18.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter