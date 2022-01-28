Raiders Request to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

The Silver and Black has sent a request to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for the head coach opening.

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

They both added that Silver and Black are hoping to interview McDaniels this weekend.

According to Rapoport, if McDaniels gets chosen, the Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is said to be Mcdaniels' ideal front-office candidate.

Ziegler has already interviewed with Silver and Black for their vacant general manager position.

McDaniels has experience coaching the future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in New England prior to his move to Tampa Bay.

Most recently this past season, McDaniels helped rookie quarterback Mac Jones direct an offense that finished sixth in points per game, eighth in rushing yards per game, 14th in passing yards per game and 15th in total yards per game.

McDaniels offense fell short in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The search for a permanent head coach continues for the Raiders.

