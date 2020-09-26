Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Prediction

It’s the day before the game which means it’s time for my predictions.

In Week 3, it’ll be a close game, but I believe the Raiders will defeat the Patriots. Here’s why:

Patriots Wide Receiver Injury Issues

While ultimately what an injury report says leading up to a game is just an update on a player’s conditions unless they’re ruled out, it’s always important to take a brief look at the opponent’s injury report to see the status of their team.

Both wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are questionable to play tomorrow, citing a knee injury for Edelman and an ankle injury for Harry.

While this doesn’t mean that both wide receivers won’t play tomorrow, the fact that they’re on the fence gives a big meaning if we look at how the Patriots offense works.

Edelman and Harry are Cam Newton’s one-two targets. Last week, Edelman had eight receptions for 179 yards while Harry had eight receptions for 72 yards in their 35-30 loss against the Seahawks.

If either of them doesn’t play tomorrow, that’s a huge blow for the Patriots offense. Even if they both do play, chances are, Edelman and Harry won’t be on their top-notch prime.

The Raiders have some luck riding with the Patriots wide receiver injuries.

Limiting the Patriots Rushing Game

The Patriots are the first opponents the Silver and Black are up against where their quarterback likes to run the ball… a lot.

The Raiders must limit the rushing game, more so of Newton more than Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead.

Newton lead rushing for his team in both games so far this season. Knowing Bill Belichick, he won’t change his game plan anytime soon.

The defense needs to step up and limit Newton.

Prediction 34-31 Raiders

This one is going to be another tight one folks, similar to the Week 1 game against the Panthers. Both offenses have the tools and capability of going down the field and getting score after score.

The winner of tomorrow’s meeting will limit the opponent’s passing game and find the one secret tool that needs to be shut down.

For the Patriots, that’s Edelman hands down. If he plays, that’s priority number one.

For the Raiders, it’s running back Josh Jacobs. If the Patriots want any chance of winning, step one is to limit Jacobs.

Regardless, it should be another entertaining offensive showdown.

