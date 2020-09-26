SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Prediction

Hikaru Kudo

It’s the day before the game which means it’s time for my predictions.

In Week 3, it’ll be a close game, but I believe the Raiders will defeat the Patriots. Here’s why:

Patriots Wide Receiver Injury Issues

While ultimately what an injury report says leading up to a game is just an update on a player’s conditions unless they’re ruled out, it’s always important to take a brief look at the opponent’s injury report to see the status of their team.

Both wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are questionable to play tomorrow, citing a knee injury for Edelman and an ankle injury for Harry.

While this doesn’t mean that both wide receivers won’t play tomorrow, the fact that they’re on the fence gives a big meaning if we look at how the Patriots offense works.

Edelman and Harry are Cam Newton’s one-two targets. Last week, Edelman had eight receptions for 179 yards while Harry had eight receptions for 72 yards in their 35-30 loss against the Seahawks.

If either of them doesn’t play tomorrow, that’s a huge blow for the Patriots offense. Even if they both do play, chances are, Edelman and Harry won’t be on their top-notch prime.

The Raiders have some luck riding with the Patriots wide receiver injuries.

Limiting the Patriots Rushing Game

The Patriots are the first opponents the Silver and Black are up against where their quarterback likes to run the ball… a lot.

The Raiders must limit the rushing game, more so of Newton more than Sony Michel or Rex Burkhead.

Newton lead rushing for his team in both games so far this season. Knowing Bill Belichick, he won’t change his game plan anytime soon.

The defense needs to step up and limit Newton.

Prediction 34-31 Raiders

This one is going to be another tight one folks, similar to the Week 1 game against the Panthers. Both offenses have the tools and capability of going down the field and getting score after score.

The winner of tomorrow’s meeting will limit the opponent’s passing game and find the one secret tool that needs to be shut down.

For the Patriots, that’s Edelman hands down. If he plays, that’s priority number one.

For the Raiders, it’s running back Josh Jacobs. If the Patriots want any chance of winning, step one is to limit Jacobs.

Regardless, it should be another entertaining offensive showdown.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Struggling

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is struggling. The secondary specifically needs to step up if they want to maintain their winning ways.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Byrdman007

Previewing the New England Patriots Offense

The new look Patriots haven't missed a beat on offense to start the season, and will be another strong test for the Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Daniel Carlson Delivers for Second Week in a Row

Placekicker Daniel Carlson delivered for the Raiders for a second week in a row. Carlson has improved from last season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Exclusive Podcast: Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs

An exclusive podcast with the Las Vegas Raider running back Josh Jacobs taking questions from the fans and Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

MattySolo

Las Vegas Raiders Send Richie Incognito to IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved star offensive lineman Richie Incognito to the injured reserve, but the Silver and Black march on.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Jalen Richard Makes Good for the Las Vegas Raiders

Despite a critical mistake, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders didn't quit on Jalen Richard and he rewarded them.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders Taking on Bill Belichick

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders are heading to the New England Patriots to face the best coach in NFL history in Bill Belichick.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Previewing the New England Patriots Defense

The Raiders offense has looked high powered through two games, and they could have a good matchup against a transitioning Patriots defense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Injuries Can't Doom Resilient Las Vegas Raiders

Despite being down three starting offensive linemen and multiple other players, the resilient Las Vegas Raiders won on Monday Night.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind