Antonio Pierce Came to Raiders Amid NCAA Investigation

The Raiders new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce came to Las Vegas amid a NCAA investigation on his former program.

Just yesterday, I reported the hiring of 43-year-old Antonio Pierce as the next linebackers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a little digging, he left his old job at Arizona State to pursue NFL coaching opportunities… while his program was going through an NCAA investigation.

Pierce followed four other assistant coaches at Arizona State by leaving the program due to the wake of an NCAA investigation.

The allegations against Arizona State first game into light in June. According to the New York Post, the Sun Devils are, “Among other possible infractions, the team is alleged to have hosted recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID dead period.” It continued that the evidence in the investigations includes screenshots, pictures, receipts and emails.

Here’s where Pierce comes into play.

According to Yahoo Sports, “Pierce played a significant role in pushing boundaries, and encouraging other assistants to do so, with recruits.”

While the NCAA Investigation continues, Pierce shifts his focus to his new linebackers coach job with the Raiders.

