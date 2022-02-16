Skip to main content
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona State Sun Devils

Antonio Pierce Came to Raiders Amid NCAA Investigation

The Raiders new linebackers coach Antonio Pierce came to Las Vegas amid a NCAA investigation on his former program.

Just yesterday, I reported the hiring of 43-year-old Antonio Pierce as the next linebackers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a little digging, he left his old job at Arizona State to pursue NFL coaching opportunities… while his program was going through an NCAA investigation.

Pierce followed four other assistant coaches at Arizona State by leaving the program due to the wake of an NCAA investigation.

The allegations against Arizona State first game into light in June. According to the New York Post, the Sun Devils are, “Among other possible infractions, the team is alleged to have hosted recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID dead period.” It continued that the evidence in the investigations includes screenshots, pictures, receipts and emails.

Read More

Here’s where Pierce comes into play.

According to Yahoo Sports, “Pierce played a significant role in pushing boundaries, and encouraging other assistants to do so, with recruits.”

While the NCAA Investigation continues, Pierce shifts his focus to his new linebackers coach job with the Raiders.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_11592203_168390101_lowres
News

Antonio Pierce Came to Raiders Amid NCAA Investigation

just now
Josh McDaniels Allegiant
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Raiders Hiring of Josh McDaniels

16 hours ago
USATSI_15812469_168390101_lowres
News

Antonio Pierce Hired as Raiders Next Linebackers Coach

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17630755_168390101_lowres
News

Three Raiders Make Pro Football Focus' Top 101

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17492201_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Draft Prospect: Garrett Wilson

Feb 15, 2022
839e9c819fc6449fb255adf5dd3b4479
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Sooners

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17022238_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Cory Littleton

Feb 14, 2022
56b86a2df5784e67acc3362f94cdf779
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Badgers

Feb 14, 2022