Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time.

For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of them after Brees retired and Payton enters the broadcasting world.

For new head coach Dennis Allen, the results so far haven't been the most promising.

The Saints are only 2-5 after playing seven games this season, and it's been their usually reliable defense that's seen a lot of regression.

After ranking near or in the top-10 of the NFL in points allowed since 2017, the Saints rank 31st this year in giving up an average of nearly 29 points per game.

They haven't held their opponents to less than 28 points in their last four games and haven't been able to generate turnovers.

The Saints offense have been trying to do their part, currently seventh in the NFL in points scored and are sixth-best at scoring in the red zone.

A large part of that success has been with backup QB Andy Dalton starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston.

Having weapons like running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas can help any offense have that kind of success.

