Previewing the New Orleans Saints Defense

When now New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen joined the team as its defensive coordinator in 2017, he went about improving what had been one of the worst defenses in the NFL from 2014-2016.

He's been able to get consistent results, with the Saints ranking top-10 in points allowed three of the last five seasons.

This year, though, has seen a sharp decline, with the Saints ranking 31st this season in points allowed after seven games.

They haven't been able to force many turnovers, and that's underscored the lack of playmaking the Saints have received from their secondary.

Key starters like cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye have missed games and haven't produced to their previous levels.

Veteran leaders like linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan have still been able to make their presence felt.

Davis has 40 total tackles and five sacks, grading out as Pro Football Focus's second-best linebacker in the league so far this season.

Jordan has continued being a force both in run defense and rushing the passer, although his overall pressure numbers are currently below his peak levels.

They are players that the Las Vegas Raiders offense will have to keep account of, but there are still multiple ways they could attack this Saints defense.

That's not something about the Saints that could have been said even just last season, but it's now this year, and the Raiders have the personnel to take advantage.

