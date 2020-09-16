SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Previewing The New Orleans Saints Key Offensive Players

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a nice opening win against the Carolina Panthers, but will now be moving on to face a very formidable opponent in the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have been one of the best teams in the league the last three seasons thanks all-around efforts on both offense and defense. It’s the offense that we’ll be looking at specifically today.

You can’t start talking about the Saints offense without mentioning the two men who have defined this franchise since 2006: quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton.

These leaders of the Saints have produced top-five scoring offenses the last three years, all despite Brees entering his 40s.

Obviously, a lot of that has to do with the ageless precision Brees has developed, completing 72 percent or more of his passes in each of the last three seasons. He’s not as liable to take deep shots at this point in his career, but the future Hall of Famer can still surgically dissect a defense like no other.

The tools at Brees' and Payton's disposal have only gotten better as well. Receiver Michael Thomas has become maybe the most consistent as the position.

He, however, won’t be playing on Monday due to a high ankle injury sustained in the Saints victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a break the Raiders will surely take, although they’ll have plenty more to deal with -- specifically, the ground game and Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground for his career, as well as having exactly 81 receptions for three straight seasons.

He can be a match-up nightmare, not too dissimilar from what the Raiders faced last week in Christian McCaffrey. With Thomas out, he’ll likely be the Saints' workhorse.

Kamara will be running behind an offensive line that has Pro Bowlers Terron Armstead and Andrus Peat, plus All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk.

The Saints also have additional weapons in receiver Emmanuel Sanders and ex-Raiders' tight end, Jared Cook, giving the Silver and Black plenty to cover.

Even without Thomas, this match-up could be one of the stiffest the Raiders face all year defensively. It will go a long way in determining if the Raiders defense is ready for prime time.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

 

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

tstom

PODCAST: Saints News Network, Raider Maven Predict Week Two

Take a look ahead in this podcast featuring Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network publisher Kyle Mosley and Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter at the big game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Have Some Work to Do in Week 2

The Raiders defense has some work to do after they struggled against the Panthers in Week 1.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Best Thing About Johnathan Abram’s vs. Carolina Panthers

Safety Johnathan Abram was amazing versus the Carolina Panthers and the best part is that he is still healthy.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders will face a significant test in their home opener against the New Orleans Saints, and we take a quick look ahead to the contest.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Key Takeaways from Raiders 34-30 Win Over Carolina Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders opened the season with a close win in Carolina over the Panthers. Here's what we learned from it.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Rookie Henry Ruggs III Gives a Taste in Season Opener

Although Henry Ruggs III first career game was cut short, he gave us a taste of what to expect from him on the field this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XIII

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Las Vegas Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.