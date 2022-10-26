Previewing the New Orleans Saints Offense

The New Orleans Saints offense might not be as star studded as it's been in past years, but they have remained a unit that no defense can take lightly.

That's especially true when you see that the Saints, who have lost five of their last six games, are seventh in the NFL in points scored and third in total yards per game.

The Saints (2-5) boast top-10 marks in yards and scoring both in the air and on the ground, and are top-10 in both third down and Red Zone conversion rate.

That comes despite injuries to multiple key players this season, including quarterback Jameis Winston.

The former Pro Bowler has played only three games this season due to back and ankle injuries, and even when healthy has struggled, throwing five interceptions.

If Winston can't go on Sunday, backup Andy Dalton will be slated to start his fifth straight game, and the Saints offense has taken off ever since he's been the starter.

In their last four games with Dalton at quarterback, the Saints have scored an average of 31 points per game.

Alvin Kamara has still shown to be lethal dual-threat running back when healthy, and rookie wide receiver Chris Olave already looks like a future star.

They have all the ingredients to make the Las Vegas Raiders defense break a sweat on Sunday.

