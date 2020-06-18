2020 Preview:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this new series, we preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. The Raiders are headed to their brand-new home in week 2: Allegiant Stadium. Their first opponent: New Orleans Saints.

"Oh When the Saints… Go Marching In…"

The Saints will be marching into Allegiant Stadium. Why? Let's take a look back for a moment. Last year, they suffered a heartbreak 26-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard game. The year prior, were stolen the chance to go to the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams and a horrible no-call which was blatant pass interference. The Saints want revenge, and beating the "brand new" Las Vegas Raiders at their first home game in their new hometown doesn't sound too bad. The Saints have some of the best players in their respective positions on their roster: veteran quarterback Drew Brees, a healthier running back in Alvin Kamara, veteran-wide receiver Michael Thomas, and some defensive powerhouses linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan. Additionally, first-round pick center/right guard Cesar Ruiz should add additional protection for Brees in the pocket. The Saints are ready to march into Vegas.

Home Sweet Home

As for the Raiders, their playing on their brand-new home turf for the first time. Raiders fans everywhere will be decked out in their proud silver and black as their stay glued to their TVs during the entire game, admiring the $1.9 billion masterworks of MANICA Architecture and HNTB. This is the game that the entire nation will be watching, not necessary for quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver and first-round pick Henry Ruggs III or anyone else on the field. NFL fans everywhere will be watching the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a Monday Night Football welcome. The atmosphere will be a special one for the new Vegas fanbase, no matter how many fans will be in attendance. In other words, this is the chance for the Raiders to make a statement to the entire nation about their revived franchise. The Saints will probably be favored to win, and we don't have to dig deep to see why. But what the Raiders do have going for them? A national stage and hopefully an away win against the Panthers from the week before. It won't be easy playing against Brees and his powerhouse offense as well as a defense consisting of cornerback Marshon Lattimore and newly signed veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins to round out the secondary. But remember, anything can happen in Vegas.

