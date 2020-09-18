SI.com
Why Prime Time Football Is Important for the Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

This week is one of four prime-time games for the Raiders this season.

While it can seem, the only difference is the national stage compared to a local stage, it’s a huge difference for the team and franchise.

Prime-time games are a chance to make a statement on the national stage and show the NFL the state of the team.

The Raiders are toward the top of the NFL when it comes to prime-time games this season. Only the Ravens, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and the Buccaneers lead Las Vegas with five prime-time games each.

Some teams, such as the Washington Football Team, have no prime-time games scheduled for the regular season. Perhaps it’s due to the controversy of the team name prior to the start of this season but who really knows.

Regardless, a prime-time game changes what’s at stake. It’s the same win or loss for the week but the entire nation is watching the team play.

For a franchise who moved to a new city, rebuilding its team and trying to go back to the playoffs, any prime-time game is a big deal.

Instead of an “out-of-market” game for other fans, it becomes a “let’s see what they’re doing” game for the rest of the nation.

Just look at how Twitter reacted during the Browns vs. Bengals game on Thursday Night Football. There’re comments about Joe Burrow not used to losing two games in a row, the Browns pulling through at the end of the game, and everyone in the NFL, fan or not, had a thing to say about the state of each team.

The same thing happens for every prime-time game.

That’s what’s so special about prime time.

Although this season, fans won’t be present at the historic home opener at Allegiant Stadium, Monday Night Football is going to give a unique atmosphere for the players.

“Going to play on Monday Night is going to be awesome,” Defensive end Maxx Crosby said via Raiders.com. “Obviously we wish the fans were in the crowd and it was going to be an insane environment, but we're going to have to wait for that."

