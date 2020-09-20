Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints Predictions

It’s the day before the game day which means it’s time for my weekly predictions.

In Week 2, the Raiders will defeat the New Orleans Saints. Here’s why.

Wide Receiver Michael Thomas is ruled OUT

The Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was ruled out earlier this week, citing an ankle injury. The go-to wide receiver target for quarterback Drew Brees, Thomas caught 149 receptions for 1,725 yards last season. He led the NFL in both categories.

Instead, the Saints will be dependent on guys like their tight end Jared Cook and running backs Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara.

While Thomas was found only three times for 17 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, his counterparts Emmanuel Sanders and Taysom Hill both had under 15 yards each. The Saints offense lies in their short and mid-range game but regardless, losing a weapon like Thomas hurts the Saints offense.

Defending the short game

If we look at the stats and the Saints Week 1 victory against the Buccaneers, New Orleans primarily focused on their short game.

Murray ran for 48 yards in 15 carries and Kamara was close behind with 16 yards in 12 caries.

On the receiving side of things, Cook caught five passes for 80 yards while Kamara caught five passes for 51 yards.

As stated above, the wide receivers were targeted a couple of times as well but did not produce any major stats other than the Sanders touchdown.

What do these numbers say?

Defend the short game and force Brees to throw down the field. He’s old, doesn’t have the stamina and he struggles to base his offense by throwing longer passes.

This duty also needs to be done on the defensive line by applying pressure to Brees pocket.

Offensive Line must stay sharp

As for the Saints defense, there were 58 total team tackles. Of them, 45 were solo tackles including three sacks.

The major point here is that everyone on the Saints can defend and tackle. In order to win, quarterback Derek Carr must be protected to the highest degree possible.

Again, we’re talking about guys like Richie Incognito and Rodney Hudson protecting the inside pocket so Carr has plenty of time to throw the football.

The Raiders avoided a sack last week. They need to do that again and make that a norm.

Prediction: 35-28 Raiders

I personally think we’re looking at an offensive shootout between the two sides. With that said, I believe the Silver and Black will find their footing, much like they did in the second half against the Panthers and hold on to win by one possession.

The Raiders have the tools to defeat the Saints. The question now is if the Raiders can execute.

