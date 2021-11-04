Previewing the New York Giants Offense

The New York Giants have continued to struggle on offense in the Daniel Jones era, and the surging Las Vegas Raiders come to town.

It's been some time since the New York Giants had an offense that could be looked at as explosive.

Their highest ranking in the league for scoring offense since 2016 has been 16th, and they're among the bottom this year at 24th.

Inconsistent quarterback play has had a lot to do with that, with former top draft pick Daniel Jones has gone through a rollercoaster first three years.

Turnovers have been the biggest reason for that, as Jones has seven in eight games this season and 47 total in his brief career.

There have been flashes, though, especially as it comes to Jone's ability to make plays with his legs.

The Giants probably don't want him to end up leading the team in rushing as he currently is, which speaks to how ineffective the Giants running game has been.

Star running back Saquon Barkley has largely looked anything but this season, having only 195 rushing yards in five games while still struggling to return to form following injuries.

Having one of the weaker offensive lines in the league doesn't help, with left tackle Andrew Thomas the only o-line starter with an average or better grade from Pro Football Focus.

All of that could work to undermine what on paper was supposed an upgraded receiving core, but injuries have affected that as well.

Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram have all missed multiple games this season.

All of the injuries have made it rare for all of the Giants' weapons to be on the field at the same time.

It's unlikely that will happen this week, something that can only help the Raiders defense even more.

