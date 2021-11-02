Previewing the New York Giants

The New York Giants of the NFC East are struggling through what will likely be their fifth straight losing season, as the Las Vegas Raiders come to Gotham.

Fresh off of their bye, the Las Vegas Raiders will be back in action this Sunday as they look to get their third straight win.

To do that, they'll have to beat a team from the NFC East for the second game in a row, that being the New York Giants.

Since winning Super Bowls in 2008 and 2012, the Giants haven't had much success, and that hasn't changed this season.

At 2-5, they're tied for last place in their division and rank in the bottom half of the league in both scoring offense and defense.

They still have questions about whether their franchise quarterback is on the roster, as Daniel Jones's turnover issues continue to mask whatever positive aspects he shows.

They've had injuries to a number of skill position players, with running back Saquon Barkley and receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton all missing multiple games.

They also have an offensive line that has ranked among the worst in the league over the last few years.

Defensively, they showed promise last season in finishing with the ninth-best scoring defense in the league, but they've fallen well off that mark this year.

The Giants have given up 14 passing touchdowns and have one of the worst run defenses in the league.

They're coming off a decent showing in holding the Kansas City Chiefs to 20 points, although the Raiders division rivals have been having their struggles offensively.

It should be the third straight game where the Raiders are the favorite going in, as even with having to go on the road, the Giants' quality of play hasn't been there much.

