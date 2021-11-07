Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Giants

    We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the New York Giants
    Author:

    After having to move past the personal tragedy that unfolded with Henry Ruggs III earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders will now look to increase their winning streak against the New York Giants. 

    We'll have the biggest keys to the game for a potential Raiders win as well as final score predictions. 

    Who will step up at the receiver? 

    With the Raiders offense now without Ruggs, it presents a situation where the team is in need of a No.1 wideout to step up. 

    Read More

    The most natural option may be tight end Darren Waller, who has been the team's leading receiver the last two seasons. 

    Bryan Edwards should now serve as the Raiders' main downfield threat, with Zay Jones having the potential to now take on a bigger role. 

    It could be a combination of multiple players, as not having the talent of Ruggs will be something that the Raiders offense could need more time to adjust to. 

    Can the Raiders defense keep up its hot streak? 

    For two straight weeks, the Raiders defense has been able to have dominant stretches of play in helping fuel their winning streak. 

    Against an ailing Giants offense, conventional wisdom would suggest that we would see more of the same. 

    Of course, the NFL can be anything but conventional, and in the last two seasons, the Raiders have had games against seemingly inferior teams and blew them in a big way. 

    If they want to show that this year is truly different, then not only beating the Giants but leading the way with their defense, would represent a big step. 

    Final Predictions 

    The Raiders have shown the ability to rally together under extreme circumstances this season, and they'll have to do more of the same on Sunday. 

    Having to face an injured Giants team makes that easier, and the Raiders will be motivated to put this difficult week behind them in winning fashion. 

    Final score: Raiders 34, Giants 20. 

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_17023066_168390101_lowres
    News

    Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Giants

    1 minute ago
    Raiders helmet
    The Black Hole+

    Raiders Try to Keep Winning Post Ruggs, Gruden

    20 hours ago
    Derek Carr Promo
    News

    Carr’s Faith in Jesus Christ Carries Beyond Football.

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16930830_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders, Giants Final Injury Reports Released

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17023572_168390101_lowres
    News

    How to Watch Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16633520_168390101_lowres
    News

    OBJ Departs from Cleveland

    Nov 6, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster
    GM Report

    Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17021701_168390101_lowres
    News

    Preview: Giants Defense vs. Raiders Offense

    22 hours ago