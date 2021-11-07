Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Giants

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders clash with the New York Giants

After having to move past the personal tragedy that unfolded with Henry Ruggs III earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders will now look to increase their winning streak against the New York Giants.

We'll have the biggest keys to the game for a potential Raiders win as well as final score predictions.

Who will step up at the receiver?

With the Raiders offense now without Ruggs, it presents a situation where the team is in need of a No.1 wideout to step up.

The most natural option may be tight end Darren Waller, who has been the team's leading receiver the last two seasons.

Bryan Edwards should now serve as the Raiders' main downfield threat, with Zay Jones having the potential to now take on a bigger role.

It could be a combination of multiple players, as not having the talent of Ruggs will be something that the Raiders offense could need more time to adjust to.

Can the Raiders defense keep up its hot streak?

For two straight weeks, the Raiders defense has been able to have dominant stretches of play in helping fuel their winning streak.

Against an ailing Giants offense, conventional wisdom would suggest that we would see more of the same.

Of course, the NFL can be anything but conventional, and in the last two seasons, the Raiders have had games against seemingly inferior teams and blew them in a big way.

If they want to show that this year is truly different, then not only beating the Giants but leading the way with their defense, would represent a big step.

Final Predictions

The Raiders have shown the ability to rally together under extreme circumstances this season, and they'll have to do more of the same on Sunday.

Having to face an injured Giants team makes that easier, and the Raiders will be motivated to put this difficult week behind them in winning fashion.

Final score: Raiders 34, Giants 20.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin