Raiders Can't Get Out Of Their Own Way

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot in a road loss to the New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders fans will likely be having bad flashbacks after the teams loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Flashbacks of similar east coast trips from the last two seasons where the Raiders blew what was on paper favorable games against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

All of them coming at points in the season where the Raiders looked like legitimate playoff contenders, but were then exposed badly.

The story still needs to be written on how this season ultimately goes for the Raiders, but their 23-16 loss won't do anything to inspire confidence.

Not when Derek Carr turns the ball over three times, including a pick-six and the first fumble the Raiders as a team have lost all season.

Not when the Raiders defense, after having strong play the last two games, couldn't get off the field when it mattered against a Giants team without their starting running back and leading pass catcher.

Not when the offense continually has to settle for field goals on the road, and when your normally reliable kicker misses a 25-yarder, which is the shortest miss of the season so far across the entire NFL.

None of those things usually end up leading to a win, and the Raiders learned that today that they aren't the kind of team that can squander that many chances and still win.

Now with a primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs coming next week, the Raiders could quickly find themselves falling back in the AFC West race if they aren't able to get things corrected quickly.

