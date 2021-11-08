Recap From Raiders 23-16 Loss To Giants

Turnovers and a lack of execution doomed the Las Vegas Raiders against the New York Giants.

Anyone could understand if the Las Vegas Raiders had other things on their mind Sunday after the car crash involving Henry Ruggs III.

Even considering that there's no sugarcoating how flat the team played in its 23-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Both teams started fast by scoring on their opening possessions, but the scoring slowed down considerably after that.

The Raiders pass rush made an impact in the first half, with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue finishing with two sacks and a forced fumble that led to a Raiders field goal.

The Raiders' defense struggled to get off the field against the Giants in key moments, though, allowing them to convert 50 percent of their third-down opportunities.

They also allowed New York to rack up 149 yards rushing, with former Raider Devontae Booker coming one yard short of a 100.

Having to settle was the theme of the day for the Raiders offense, as while they finished with 403 total yards, they only went 1 of 6 in red zone opportunities.

Combine that with only going 4-for-12 on third down and having five of their six penalties in the second half, and the Raiders could never make the plays when they needed to most.

Even then, they didn't give themselves many opportunities because they turned the ball over three times.

All three came from quarterback Derek Carr, who was never able to find a consistent rhythm all day.

The pick-six he threw on the Raiders opening possession of the second half gave the Giants a lead they would never relinquish, and his lost fumble sealed the game and was the first lost fumble the Raiders have had all season.

It was a game that fell apart for the Raiders in the second half, the kind of collapse that fans have seen this team do after their bye week the last several years.

With their first match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs next week, it'll be the ultimate proving time for the Raiders to show that they're truly a different team.

