Raiders Opposing LBs No. 2: Blake Martinez

The New York Giants linebackerBlake Martinez backed up his new contract with the best season of his career and is ready to attack the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

Continuing to look at the best linebackers the Raiders will face this year, we move to the NFC with the New York Giants.

They are home to middle linebacker Blake Martinez, who after signing last offseason to a three-year, $30-million contract, had the best season of his career.

The former Green Bay Packer was third in the NFL last season in total tackles with 151, only four less than his career-high of 155.

Nine of those were for losses, along with having three sacks and an interception.

It's in coverage where Martinez got particularly high marks last season, having the ninth-best coverage grade among linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.

That, along with a top-10 rating in run defense, drove Martinez's overall grade in the top-10 for the first time in his career, finishing the season sixth among linebackers.

He helped lead a defensive rebirth for the Giants, as they ended the season ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense for the first time in four seasons.

If he can maintain that level of play, Martinez's contract could end up looking like a bargain before too long.

He and the Giants will certainly present a strong test for the Raiders offense, having a defense that will make them earn their points.

