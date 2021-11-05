Preview: Giants Defense vs. Raiders Offense

The New York Giants defense has fallen off quite a bit from last season's top-10 status, and now they must face the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders.

In the history of the New York Giants and their title-winning teams, having a formidable defense has usually been a key ingredient in their success.

The Giants haven't seen success like that for some time now and their defense has been one of the reasons.

That looked like it might have changed last season when the Giants finished ninth in the NFL in scoring defense and 12th in yards allowed.

The G-men have regressed a lot from that standing this season, currently only 23rd in both yards and points allowed.

The Giants have lost multiple key players from last year, such as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to free agency and linebacker Blake Martinez to injury earlier this season.

They aren't without players that the Las Vegas Raiders won't have to take note of, starting with former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

After recording a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, he is tied for the Giants team lead with 5.5 sacks this year.

Rookie pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is the team's other co-leader, using his explosive get-off to give the Giants a presence on the edge.

Despite linebacker Reggie Ragland having his best Pro Football Focus grade since 2017, the Giants run defense has suffered without Martinez.

The Giants have been slightly better against the pass, mainly thanks to well-rated cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and James Bradberry.

Readers may remember when we previewed Bradberry this offseason as one of the top cornerbacks the Raiders would face this season.

Bradberry has lived up to that billing, already having as many interceptions as he did last season (three), and has PFF's 10th best coverage grade at the position.

It's a defense that overall the Raiders offense should have its opportunities with, but one that still has multiple players good enough to wreck a game plan.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin