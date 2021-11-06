Raiders, Giants Final Injury Reports Released

The New York Giants will be without several starters in their game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coming off their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of time to get their players fully healthy heading into Sunday against the New York Giants.

They've been able to do just that, as the team has no injury designations heading into the game.

For the G-men, they can't say nearly as much and will have a significant amount of talent absent.

It starts with star running back Saquon Barkley, who had been in COVID-19 protocol along with safety Xavier McKinney.

Both players have cleared the protocol, but Barkley will miss the game while dealing with an ankle injury.

Barkley is not the only important offensive contributor that will be missing the game, though.

The Giants' leading pass catcher, Sterling Shepard, will be inactive on Sunday because of a quad injury.

Receiver Dante Pettis also won't be suiting up as he was put on IR due to a shoulder injury.

Fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay and John Ross both are listed as questionable with knee and quad injuries, respectively.

For Golladay, he's in danger of missing his fourth straight game after first being injured in Week 5.

On the defensive side, the Giants will be without starting outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter because of an ankle injury.

The Giants being without their top options at both wide receivers and running back presents the Raiders defense with a potentially advantageous match-up.

The Giants' offense hasn't been good whenever they had Barkley or Jones on the field to start, and without them, their big-play potential goes down considerably.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin