Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    Here's how to watch the Week 9 matchup between the Raiders and Giants.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to the New York Giants on Sunday.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: MetLife Stadium

    Read More

    Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PDT / 1:00 PM EDT

    CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. You can catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for his second season.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Sunday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    Derek Carr Promo
    News

    Carr’s Faith in Jesus Christ Carries beyond football.

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17023572_168390101_lowres
    News

    How to Watch Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_16633520_168390101_lowres
    News

    OBJ Departs from Cleveland

    11 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster
    GM Report

    Raiders Sign LB Marquel Lee

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17021701_168390101_lowres
    News

    Preview: Giants Defense vs. Raiders Offense

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16978215_168390101_lowres
    News

    Five Raiders Named to PFF Midseason All-Pro Team

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16797495_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 9

    Nov 5, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    New York Giants Helmet
    The Black Hole+

    Behind Enemy Lines: Giants (2-6) vs. Las Raiders (5-2)

    Nov 4, 2021