QB Derek Carr: “The Job’s Not Finished”

Despite the last-minute win against the Jets on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says, "The job's not finished."

This past Sunday, the Raiders escaped from an upset by the winless Jets.

While Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III saved the day, mid-way into the next week, it’s ultimately something that already happened

It’s a positive to take out from a mostly negative game. Carr made clear that he understood this after the game on Sunday.

“I try to be a super positive person, but like anything if you miswrote something or mis-said something, you’ll feel bad about it no matter how good it turned out,” Carr said. “Same thing with me. No matter how good it is, you always feel like, “Dang, I could have had that.” But, that’s every game. I’m going to continue staying the same way. I’m going to keep my mindset the same way because the job’s not finished. It’s really as simple as that.”

Since the loss to the Falcons two weeks ago, the Raiders have been on the edge of the hunt for the playoffs, trying to survive against the likes of the Colts, Dolphins and Browns.

Every game is a win or season-is-over situation for the Raiders.

Despite the late victory over the Jets, it’s evidently clear that the game shouldn’t have come down to the dying moments of the game.

The Raiders got a lucky break on the winning play itself as Jets Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired on Monday after the horrific call defensive call from their sideline.

No matter the circumstances or how the Raiders managed to stay alive for another week, as Carr said, “The job’s not finished.”

