Previewing the New York Jets Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will be facing their easiest matchup of the season in the winless New York Jets offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get their mojo back after suffering an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

They have as good of a chance doing that this week as any though, and that’s because they’re going up against the New York Jets and their league-worst offense.

Currently averaging 13.8 points a game, the Jets have set the mark for offensive futility in a year where offenses across the league are more productive than ever.

That mark can be encapsulated by the fact that Jet’s quarterback Sam Darnold failed to throw a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game after coming back from injury in their loss to Miami.

He’s now only thrown three touchdowns in seven games as opposed to eight interceptions. Granted, it’s not as if he’s operating with weapons all around him.

Their biggest offensive piece, running back Le’Veon Bell, isn’t even on the team anymore after being released in October.

Bell only played in two games this season even then, so the team’s leading rusher is 37-year-old Frank Gore, who’s averaging 3.7 yards a carry.

Receiving wise, Jamison Crowder leads the team with 35 catches for 456 yards and three touchdowns despite the fact he’s missed four games this season.

Other than him, most of the other receivers they have like Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims have dealt with their own injuries or just a lack of use.

It presents maybe the only matchup all season where the Raiders defense has the edge going in.

That’s what happens when you face an offense that has scored less than 20 points in nine of 11 games this season.

