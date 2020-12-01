Previewing the New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get right against the winless New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get back on track after getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons when they go back on the road to face the New York Jets.

And if there was an opponent that could give the Raiders a get right game, it would likely be the Jets. That’s because they’ve been that kind of team all season.

That’s what happens when you’re 0-11 and have the worst-ranked offense and the 29th ranked defense.

That futility has the Jets on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to go 0-16 in a season.

As expected of a team that’s this bad, there’s simply not much talent at all to speak of.

The team’s leading rusher is 37-year-old Frank Gore who’s only averaging 3.7 yards a carry, and Jamison Crowder leads the team in receiving with 456 yards despite the fact he’s missed four games this season.

That lack of playmaking has severely affected quarterback Sam Darnold, who only has thrown three touchdowns to eight interceptions and is currently out with injury.

He might not even be the Jet’s starting quarterback next season if they finish as the team with the #1 overall pick and are able to draft Clemson QB, Trevor Lawrence.

Looking at the defense, it’s of course not much better. They’re tied for seventh-worst in the league with only 18 sacks and have the third-worst pass defense.

They do rank 11th against the run, but that’s about the only positive their defense has going for them.

It all points to a matchup where it’s the most winnable game for the Raiders at a time where if they want to make the playoffs it’s a must-win every week.

