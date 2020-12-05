Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo gives his predictions on the Week 13 matchup between the Raiders and Jets.

It’s Saturday before game day which means it’s time for my weekly predictions.

I believe the Raiders will win in a landslide. Here’s Why:

Jets Are The Worst Team In the NFL

It’s been a hectic season for the Jets.

They were the first team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this season.

The Jets are yet to win a single game this season.

Both Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco have struggled to effectively throw the football under the center.

The Jets only “light” in their offense is their rushing defense. Even then, their ranked 26th in the NFL and run under 100 yards per game.

The Jets own the 28th defense in the NFL, with their lone positive light on the rushing defense. The Jets are 11th on defending the ground game.

While the Jets did defeat the Raiders when they were 3-6 last season, both teams are incredibly different squads.

Jets simply don’t have the tools to be competitive.

Time for Devontae Booker to Shine

With running back Josh Jacobs out due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Falcons, Devontae Booker will take over primary rushing duties, with Jalen Richard as his backup.

Booker has already shown us what he can do this season. He’s averaging 5.5 yards per carrying, has scored three touchdowns so far this season and has the ability to catch the ball on the field as well, just like Jacobs.

If Booker can step up tomorrow and show that there is a ground game even without Jacobs, that’s a huge moment for Booker in the Raiders organization and a whole new playbook opens by offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

It’s time for Booker to shine tomorrow.

Raiders win 24-7

While the Jets have been able to stick close to a couple of games this season, most notably against the Patriots a couple of weeks back, I think the Raiders will come on top, learn from last week’s lessons and get back to their winning ways.

