Accolades Adding Up for 2020 Las Vegas Raiders

With two weeks away from kickoff, the Raiders battle for position continues to heat up in Las Vegas.

One area the Raiders tried to address this offseason was the cornerback position.

While we know one side of the field will be locked in by Trayvon Mullen; questions arise whether who will be beside him.

Lamarcus Joyner, who has primarily been playing slot over his natural safety position, has struggled in the slot.

The Raiders added veteran Prince Amukamara, who should be battling for a starting job. Along with the added corners, they brought in through the draft, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson.

But the one player we haven't talked much about is Robertson, who could potentially win the starting job at slot.

Pro Football Focus named Robertson as one of the top rookies who will surprise everyone in the 2020 season.

"Robertson plays the game in a way you can't help but fall in love with. Physical tools be damned; he can play slot for us any day." — PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner in the PFF 2020 Draft Guide.

Selected in the fourth-round (139th overall), Robertson is listed at 5-foot-8, 187 pounds, but plays far more significant than his size shows.

While playing at Louisiana Tech, he earned the highest grade of any college cornerback and held that No.1 ranking on contested targets.

Las Vegas has made a point to improve its defense, especially its secondary this offseason.

As it has ranked at the bottom of the league for many years, the defense is something the Raiders have been focusing on this offseason.

With players like Robertson, it should help improve on defense and surprise many teams around the league.

