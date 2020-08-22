Jon Gruden "Crushed" for Raiders Fans

Henderson, Nev. -- As Jon Gruden leads the Las Vegas Raiders into their new home, Allegiant Stadium, and the 2020 season, his thoughts are on Raider Nation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, previously announced that no fans would be in the stadium this season.

Will rightfully elated with his new home; the Raiders' head man felt empathy for the fans.

"First of all, it's crushing. I know how bad it hurts our owner, Mark Davis. Like I said earlier, he set this thing up, I don't know how he did it, but he's crushed. I know he's crushed for not being able to let his fans in here and our sponsors and people that made this thing happen," Gruden said. "All I can say is, let's beat the virus as soon as possible. The sooner the better and when we do, we are going to have some great fun in this facility and Las Vegas will come back stronger than ever."

But Gruden knows the power of an NFL coach, especially one with a fan base that stretches to the ends of the earth. He didn't stay sad long; he quickly tried to encourage the fans and the world.

"But we got to be positive right now. We got to keep our eye on the bullseye, and that is beating this virus and hopefully, we can bring some smiles to people's faces on the football field. But we miss them, and we certainly can't wait to share this Raider organization with them."

