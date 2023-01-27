NFL Hosting Community Events During 2023 Pro Bowl Games Week

Las Vegas will be the epicenter of community related events throughout the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games is hoping to bring a new wave of excitement to the traditional AFC versus NFC All-Star game.

But this year’s All-Star game will not only bring together the league’s best talent to Las Vegas, but it will highlight their philanthropic efforts by giving players the opportunity to give back and engage with youth throughout the week.

The NFL has set up multiple events that will take place across Southern Nevada and in the city of Henderson, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters, with a focus on giving back to local Boys & Girls Clubs (BAGC) of Southern Nevada while engaging their members and various youth football initiatives in fun, football-themed activities.

The league is making a huge impression by partnering with BAGC to support key initiatives including the growth of flag football and most recently, their social justice programming through an Inspire Change grant.

During the week of the Pro Bowl Games, Boys & Girls Clubs across the country will receive a toolkit that outlines skills challenges that mirror the skills the players will be partaking in.

The goal is for BAGC youth to perform the challenges at their own clubs so they can help build excitement around the games while feeling like a part of them from afar.

The Las Vegas community celebrations for the Pro Bowl Games will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with the ‘NFL Green’ City of Henderson Greening Project and Pro Bowl Games Press Conference.

The Raiders and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will plant trees, remove grass and spread rock landscaping materials to create a xeriscape/low water use project.

The following day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, another ‘green’ event will occur, Nature Play Corner Pro Bowl Greening Event.

At the Clark County Wetlands Park, students and community volunteers will gather to plant trees to expand shade, plant grasses and pollinator plants to attract wildlife at the Nature Play Corner, a new one-acre park just to the left as you enter the Wetlands.

Youth- and high school-focused media event for all NFL Flag Championship teams. Over 2,100 players will have the opportunity to mix and mingle before the competition kicks off on Friday and Saturday. Participants will interact with NFL players and NFL legends.

The Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions will start and members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will be invited to watch the NFL’s best players compete in several Pro Bowl skills competitions, which will be filmed live for the first time.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the NFL FLAG Championship tournament will be hosted at the Heritage Park in Henderson.

Eight different countries; Australia, Canada, China, Ghana, Germany, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand will all be part of the NFL’s largest to-date NFL FLAG Championship tournament with 200 teams and over 2,100 players.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the American Youth Football (AYF) Middle School All-Star Game will take place at Green Valley High School. AYFs top middle school football players, will compete in an All-Star Football game.

The main events will start on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the Flag football championship games for 14U Boys and 17U Girls taking place before the AFC vs. NFC Flag football games taking place for the first time in Pro Bowl history at Allegiant Stadium.

More than 400 members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada will be invited to attend and watch their favorite players compete in competitions, the first-ever AFC vs NFC Flag football games and a major musical performance.

The Pro Bowl Games will have cumulative scoring starting with skills competitions and leading up to the first-ever AFC vs NFC Flag football games.

The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team's overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events.

At the end of The Pro Bowl Games, the conference with the most points will be crowned the winner, and each player on the winning team will secure a donation to a local Boys & Girls Club in their hometown or NFL team market.

All donations will be made by the NFL Foundation on behalf of the players of the winning team. As a result of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America during The Pro Bowl Games, the NFL Foundation will donate more than $300,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

Fans can buy tickets at probowl.com/tickets to see all the action in person at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.

