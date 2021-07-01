Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati Bengals

Previewing the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders opponents, we look today at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raider Maven is continuing to bring the latest Las Vegas Raiders opponents' information for the 2021 NFL season straight from the source who covers them.

On Week 11, the Silver and Black will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Las Vegas.

The Bengals are coming off a season that saw both potential and concerns from their new franchise quarterback.

James Rapien of Sports Illustrated All Bengals joined us on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show with host Hondo Carpenter, Editor and Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE) and gave us an essential update on the Bengals and their franchise quarterback.

The former LSU Tiger was one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award, but after a gruesome injury, his season was over and opened that the door for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to win the award.

Former first overall pick Joe Burrow is coming off sustaining a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus damage to his left knee. But after an intense offseason, Burrow is expected to be back on the field and ready for the 2021 NFL season.

"I was surprised to see weeks ago, when we went to OTA's, the first practice, not only was Burrow out there with that big knee brace on, but he was participating in 90 percent of practice on day one. And since then, we've seen him ramp up and do more and more," Rapien said.

The Bengals were expected to draft a highly talented offensive lineman in the first round but decided to add Burrow's favorite weapon in college, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was arguably the best receiver in the draft.

Rebuilding and re-energizing the defense was a key this offseason, and over the last few years, the Bengals have spent a lot of money on the cornerback position.

The Bengals will start the season with three new starters on the secondary.

"Three starting corners that haven't played a snap for the Bengals," Rapien said.

Trae Waynes missed last season due to an injury. Mike Hilton enters his first season with the Bengals after leaving the Steelers. They also added former Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie through free agency, receiving a lot of praise from all in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. While the Baltimore Ravens are the favorite to win the NFC North, both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns should be better than a year ago.

And with the uncertainties of Burrow and the defense, the Raiders should capitalize come Week 11 in Las Vegas.

A lot has to happen if the Bengals plan to reach 10 wins and a spot in the playoffs, but according to Rapien, the Bengals will finish the season with six wins if they continue to build this team around Burrow.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter