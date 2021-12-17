NFL Statement On Updated COVID-19 Protocols

The NFL has released a statement on Thursday stating the new COVID-19 protocols.

In nearly a week, over 100 players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the league, the NFL is making changes to its protocols.

On Thursday the NFL released a statement on updated COVID-19 protocols to "address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant."

​"Throughout the pandemic we have continuously evolved our protocols to meet our goal of advancing the safety of the players, coaches and staff. The changes we are making today aim to address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant. Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community."

All players and staff members will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The team will also be required to have remote or outdoors meetings only, eliminate in-person meals, and will not allow the teams to have any outside visitation while traveling.

Nearly 40 players were added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, including eight Browns’ players.

While no changes have been made to their game against the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday, the Browns are scheduled to play amid having 13 players on the list as of Thursday.

Within 24 hours the Los Angeles Rams had 25 players added to the list.

By Thursday, the league had placed nearly 100 active players to the list, not including practice squad players and staff.

The league will also make changes to the return-to-participation requirements, allowing fully vaccinated or asymptomatic players and staff members who are recovering from COVID-19 to return quickly to their teams.

The NFL is expected to make more changes as they continue to collect more information regarding COVID-19 and its variants, as they sustain the safety of the players and staff.

