Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders might want to target prospects at DE in the 2022 NFL Draft, as their defensive line has been vulnerable in recent games.

Las Vegas attained its first loss of the season on Monday night, having been drastically out-rushed by the Los Angeles Chargers backfield. Yannick Ngakoue faced high expectations when he was added to the Raiders’ defensive line in the offseason, but his value as a starter hasn’t quite been evident through the team’s first four games.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson has been deemed a first-round pick as a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft for a while now, and he has the potential to immediately raise the quality of the Raiders’ group up front on defense.

Hutchinson is in his senior season for the Wolverines, having come into his final season after suffering a leg injury that ended his junior campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end has a total of 18 tackles and 5.5 sacks through five games for Michigan this season.

Hutchinson is a three-time letterman with 21 starts as a Wolverine. He was selected to the All-Big Ten third team in 2019 after starting in all 13 games and recording 68 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He is more than likely to receive all-conference honors once again at the end of this season.

Las Vegas has made a big leap so far this season, and it’s in a position a lot of people had not anticipated it to be in. A presence like Hutchinson on the D-line would be a huge move for the organization, as it’s looking like defensive improvement could very likely be the focus next offseason.

