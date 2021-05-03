Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Summary

With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books, it's time to evaluate what the Las Vegas Raiders were able to do

If there's been one thing proven about the Las Vegas Raiders' brain trust of Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock, they are not afraid of going against the consensus of pundits to get their guy in the NFL Draft.

That's what happened when they took Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in the first round.

One can remember when the Raiders were questioned in taking left tackle Kolton Miller, and he has ended up rewarding their faith.

Only time will tell if Leatherwood will do the same, which can of course be said for the Raiders' entire draft class.

There wasn't any controversy with their next pick, taking arguably the best safety in the draft, TCU's Trevon Moehrig.

It was arguably the best pick of the second round, as the Raiders got great value on a prospect that can fill a dire need in the back end of their defense.

The defense would be the story for nearly the rest of the Raiders' draft, as every pick between their first and last were defensive players.

Moehrig likely will be the early standout, but the team's third-round picks, Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce and Virginia Tech linebacker Divine Deablo should also have immediate roles.

Koonce has the ability to step in as a situational pass rusher and Deablo is switching from being a safety to a weakside linebacker.

The Raiders then added more depth and competition in the secondary by selecting Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Gillespie comes in with skills similar to safety Johnathan Abram, but has played a lot at free safety and should be a big-time special teams player early.

Hobbs could be an impressive force on special tam, while also competing for the Raiders nickel corner spot. He was lauded as one of the biggest hitters in this draft.

Finally, Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey finished out the draft for the Silver and Black.

Seventh-round picks don't get much fanfare usually, but Morrissey was an experienced starter at Pitt and is a player who executes when called upon.

Morrissey was valued by the NFL Draft Bible as a fourth-round player and was widely looked at as a steal.

It's a cumulative draft class that fills multiple pressing needs for the Raiders in 2021.

They've found a new right tackle, starting cover safety, and needed depth on the edge and at linebacker.

Combined with adding more competition to the secondary and offensive line on day three, the Raiders did a good job. Now it is time for the coaching staff to develop these players, and we will truly be able to evaluate them in five years.

That earns a current B-minus grade. Nothing to be ashamed of, and with the potential to go up if Leatherwood can prove that picking him in the first round wasn't a reach.

