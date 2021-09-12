Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders should be focused on defense in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though it is merely Week 1 of the 2021-22 NFL season, it’s never too early to look at what the 2022 Draft could have in store for the Raiders.

First Round: Christian Harris, LB

The Raiders lack in production at the linebacker position, and a first-round pick in that area could very well be what the front office will be eyeing in April.

After Week 1 of the college football season, it is reasonable to say that No. 1-ranked Alabama’s Christian Harris is a top prospect at the linebacker position.

The 232-pound junior recorded five tackles and one sack in the Crimson Tide’s season-opening conquering of Miami.

Harris is a three-year starter who totaled 72 tackles last season, which was good for second on the team. He was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, an honor given to the top linebacker in the nation. It’s an accolade he could very well earn this season.

The Baton Rouge native also finished last season with seven tackles for 31 yards lost and four and a half sacks.

In his freshman year in 2019, Harris was voted by coaches to the Freshman All-SEC team.

The junior should shine once again in the Crimson Tide’s home opener against a much more inferior opponent in Mercer. His draft status could certainly rise over the next few weeks, and Raiders fans would likely hope to not earn a position in the draft where he would be available.

If another underachieving season was on the horizon, though, Harris would be an ideal choice for Las Vegas.

