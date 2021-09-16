Darren Waller is a key asset that the Raiders should treasure for years to come, but Monday night’s game proved there need to be other reliable receiving options for quarterback Derek Carr.

A reasonable pick for Las Vegas in the 2022 NFL Draft would be a wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, out of Ohio State.

Wilson is in his third season with the Buckeyes and was deemed one of the nation’s top wide receivers going into the 2021 season.

The junior followed his freshman season up with a breakout sophomore campaign, scoring one more touchdown and recording almost 300 more receiving yards in six fewer games.

Wilson was awarded first-team All-Big Ten honors.

In OSU’s victory over Minnesota in Week 1, Wilson totaled 80 receiving yards, including a 56-yard TD reception. The wide receiver followed the performance up with 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on Saturday against Oregon.

It’s difficult to evaluate Wilson’s full potential, as he shares a lot of snaps with another one of college football’s best receivers in Chris Olave. Regardless, it’s still clear that no NFL team needing a receiver could go wrong with the young Buckeye.

A threat like Wilson would fit right in as a potential leader in the Raiders’ receiving corps. His presence could take a load off, Waller, seeing as he would be another go-to weapon for Carr.

There’s a lot of football left to play this college football season, but anticipate a high chance of seeing Wilson making another All-Big Ten first team in a few months.

