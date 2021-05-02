Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Day Three Recap

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft brought along a valuable opportunity for the Las Vegas Raiders to add depth

The third day of the NFL Draft can often come with the least amount of fanfare.

This is when a lot of the best-known players are already gone, where teams can start looking for diamonds in the rough in the late rounds.

It's where the Las Vegas Raiders have been able to find multiple starters, with players like defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow coming in the fourth round or later.

That's why when looking at all of the Raiders' day three picks, it's important to still give them the proper respect in evaluating.

It starts with Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie, the third college safety that the Raiders picked in this draft.

Trading up in the fourth round to get him, Gillespie offers good size and an aggressive skill set that could remind Raiders fans of current safety Johnathan Abram.

Gillespie didn't record an interception in college, but he showed ability in coverage against players the caliber of Florida Tight end Kyle Pitts.

He should be able to step in right away on special teams and as a key reserve in the secondary.

The Raiders stayed with the secondary with their next pick in the fifth round, taking Illinois cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Like Gillespie, Hobbs didn't have a ton of college production, making only three interceptions over four seasons.

He has experience going up against NFL-caliber receivers in the Big Ten, though, and should be another young depth piece for the Raiders at the corner.

The Raiders then circled back to the offensive line with their last pick by taking Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey.

A former first-team All-ACC member, Morrissey is an experienced pivot man whose game is focused on execution rather than pure physical talent.

Even as a seventh-round pick, he could stick at center with how the Raiders have embraced new youth movement on their offensive line.

