Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 11

Las Vegas is in desperate need of some new corners in the 2022 NFL Draft and Kaiir Elam of the Florida Gators could be one of them.

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a step back these last few weeks, now finding themselves at third place in the AFC West. While there is much the offense needs to improve on to get the team back into a winning position, the defense still lacks greatly in production in the secondary.

A cornerback could be in the organization’s first-round future.

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam, a 6-foot-2 first-round prospect has followed up an impressive sophomore season at Florida with a strong junior campaign.

The Riviera Beach, Fla., native started in all 12 of the Gators’ games last season, totaling 39 tackles for the season. Following what was a breakout year, Elam was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, a Coaches All-SEC First Team honoree, and an AP All-SEC Second Team selection.

This season, the cornerback has tallied 21 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups, including three against No. 2-ranked Alabama. In Elam’s most recent game against Samford, the junior tied his season-high total tackle mark with four.

Elam played both cornerback and wide receiver at Benjamin High School, where he also played basketball and was a state finalist in track and field.

The young prospect has a lot to offer this Raiders secondary, not only for is his tackling ability above average for college corners, but his ability to disrupt receptions would be key for Las Vegas’ passing defense.

Should Elam still be on the board when the Raiders are up to pick, it would be tragic if they were to pass up the opportunity to add him to their defense.

