Curious Look at the NFL Draft Part Two

In part two of our curious look at the 2021 NFL Draft, we look at picks 13-22.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw turned in the second-highest-graded season from a Power 5 tackle in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). With the need to build a wall in front of Justin Herbert, Darrisaw can come in immediately at left tackle.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Defensive end Kwity Paye

The offensive line could also be the pick here, but the Vikings pass rush was largely nonexistent last season, and Paye had the best pass rush win rate (26%) in the Big Ten last season.

15. New England Patriots: Linebacker Micah Parsons

Parsons has the talent to go in the top-10, but the run on QBs could cause a potential slide. That would highly favor the Patriots, where head coach Bill Belichick could move Parsons all around his front seven.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Cornerback Jaycee Horn

Even after signing Malcolm Butler, the Cardinals could still use more depth in their defensive backfield. Horn allowed only eight catches on 239 snaps in coverage last season. A receiver could also be in play here.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah has been a popular mock for the Raiders leading up to the draft. That’s because his skill set fits their needs. He can go sideline to sideline and is excellent in coverage.

18. Miami Dolphins: Offensive tackle/guard Alijah Vera-Tucker

Miami head coach Brian Flores comes from the Patriot coaching tree, and those coaches usually love versatile players. Vera-Tucker showed he can play guard or tackle at a high level, giving Miami options in how they want to use him.

19. Washington Football Team: Safety Trevon Moehrig

Washington has the makings of a great defensive line but still needs more pieces in their back seven. Moehrig is the best safety in this class and gives them someone to secure the deep part of the field.

20. Chicago Bears: OT Teven Jenkins

The Bears can’t afford to sabotage whoever’s at QB once more with poor line play. Jenkins could step in quickly on the right side and help provide some stability.

21. Indianapolis Colts: DE Jaelan Phillips

With the draft’s best tackles off the board, the Colts shift to defense and bring in Phillips, who can help fill their need for pressure off the edge.

22. Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rashod Bateman

The Titans have a ton of receiving production to replace after the departures of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith. Bateman’s game has been compared to Justin Jefferson, making him an enticing potential running mate for A.J. Brown.

Be sure to check back soon as we next go through the final 10 picks of the first round.

