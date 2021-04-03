NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Levi Onwuzurike

Washington Huskies defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike projects to fit very well in the NFL Draft and potentially for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive tackle is not thought of as being a particularly deep position in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Christian Barmore was thought to be the best first-round caliber talent in the group initially, but now other prospects have entered that conversation.

Prospects like Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

Among the many prospects that opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Onwuzurike still finds himself being ranked by some analysts as the best defensive tackle in the draft.

His skill as a pass rusher has been highly touted, as he racked up seven sacks and 42 quarterback hurries during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

On a rate basis, Onwuzurike's 2018 season was probably his best, as he had a grade of 90.8 from Pro Football Focus, which was the eighth-highest among interior defensive linemen.

What’s more impressive is that he was doing all of this while playing a third of his snaps out of position at nose tackle.

The 6-3, 293 pounder likely fits as a 3-technique on the D-line, where he can use his quick-twitch explosiveness to jump gaps.

Onwuzurike has great hand-fighting skills and is in great shape for a defensive tackle.

His dominant showings on tape, though, can come far and in between, and he doesn’t have a lot of secondary moves currently as a pass rusher.

Put him full-time as a 3-tech in the NFL, and the team that drafts Onwuzurike could bring out a higher level and consistency in his play.

The Raiders still are in the hunt for defensive difference-makers, and Onwuzurike could be a solid addition to their D-line.

