Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a hot 2-0 start, but voids at the linebacker positions need to be filled.

Las Vegas has been on a tear these last two weeks. The offense is clicking on all cylinders, but the defense still lacks in certain areas.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has been exceptional in the first two games, but there is a large gap between him and the rest of the linebackers in terms of recent performance.

Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto would be the perfect supplement to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s linebacker group.

Bonitto is one of college football’s premier linebackers. The 6-3 redshirt junior is a reigning AP All-American honoree. According to PFF, Bonitto had the best pressure rate in the country in 2020 (25.7 percent) and was also first in the nation in pass-rush grades (93.5).

In the Sooners’ latest victory over Nebraska on Saturday, the linebacker recorded five total tackles and two sacks.

Bonitto totaled 32 tackles and eight sacks last season. In 2019, he tallied 43 total tackles in only four games.

The All-American leads a top-25 rushing defense in No. 4 Oklahoma, which has helped contribute to the Sooners’ 3-0 start.

Bonitto has made two college football playoff appearances during his time as a Sooner. He will look to lead Oklahoma to another one as this season starts to get rolling.

Regardless of where the Raiders find themselves in the 2020 Draft order, Bonitto will likely be available for most of the first round, should he declare for the NFL Draft at the end of the season.

Bonitto still has a lot of room to grow, and an epic 2021 season could raise his stock even more.

