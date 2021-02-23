NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Aaron Robinson

UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson is a star, and as the NFL Draft approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are paying close attention.

The 2021 NFL Draft could be a big event for the defense at the University of Central Florida, as multiple players are projected to be drafted as early as the second round.

We’ve gone over two of them, safety Richie Grant and cornerback Tay Gowan, but they aren’t the only standouts.

Redshirt senior corner Aaron Robinson of UCF also projects as a potential high pick.

Originally enrolling at Alabama in 2016, Robinson opted to play closer to home when he decided to transfer to UCF following the 2016 season.

After sitting out the 2017 season due to the transfer rules, his start to the 2018 season was ruined when he sustained a concussion in UCF’s first game.

However, Robinson's play over the next two years would solidify him as a high-end prospect.

In 2019, he started all 12 games and had one interception, nine pass breakups, and 49 total tackles, including 4.5 for losses.

Robinson's play was good enough for Pro Football Focus (PFF) to rank him as the 18th best cornerback during the 2019 season.

He followed that up by leading UCF in pass breakups in 2020 and earning a Second Team All-American nomination.

When looking at his physical profile, Robinson seems like a classic outside corner at 6-1 and 193 pounds.

It’s interesting to note then that he primarily played in the slot for UCF.

Robinson has good quickness for a corner his size, and also brings a physical style of play to the game. He also has experience as an outside corner during his time in college, making him very scheme versatile.

The physicality that Robinson plays with has occasionally gone against him in college, leading to penalties.

The usual qualms about the level of competition Robinson faced could come up, and his lack of interceptions could cause teams to wonder if he’ll get better making plays on the ball.

Robinson does present one attractive quality at least, and that’s the potential to be a bully in the slot.

