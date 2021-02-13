NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Asante Samuel Jr.

Florida State Seminole Asante Samuel, Jr., brings the bloodline and some of the best athleticism at corner to the NFL Draft and potentially the Las Vegas Raiders

We’ve gone over the majority of defensive prospects that the Las Vegas Raiders could select in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The defense is sure to be the focus of their total draft plan, though, so now it’s time to look at prospects that are not a lock for the first round.

Based on bloodline alone, it could be argued Asante Samuel Jr. could get a look late in the first round.

The son of former All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr. ranks as arguably one of the best athletes at the corner position in this draft.

He was the 10th best corner in college football in Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) rankings from this past season. That ranking comes on the back of allowing only 179 yards and a pass defense rating of 46.2 in eight games last season.

Samuel Jr. also has shown that he can be effective both on the boundary and in the slot, with PFF having ranked him their highest-rated defender in the slot in October.

That could be important since teams might look at Samuel as a slot corner considering his smaller size at 5-10 and 184 pounds.

He certainly has the fluidity and quickness to succeed there, and considering his success at Florida State, he’ll be due for a look on the outside.

For the Raiders, finding more playmakers in the defensive backfield is still a priority.

Samuel might be considered undersized, but he can make plays, something the Silver and Black needs.

