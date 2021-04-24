Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Brady Christensen

BYU Cougars defensive lineman Brady Christensen was ranked as the best in the nation last season by Pro Football Focus

From exploring a defensive line upgrade to now going back on offense, the Las Vegas Raiders' need at right tackle remains the same.

Finding a potential new stalwart at the position will be one of their most important tasks during the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

If not in the first round, there are still multiple prospects who could step in, like BYU tackle Brady Christensen.

The junior made waves last season by breaking the Pro Football Focus record for overall grade by tackle with a mark of 96.

To put it simply, Christensen put up the dominant tape in 2020.

He allowed only one sack and two other pressures all season and ranked incredibly well when it came to run blocking.

Christensen has hands that stick to an opposing defender no matter where they try to go.

He’s good at having the patience to see where a defensive lineman wants to go on his rush and adjusting in the way that bests cut him off.

Christensen also has consistent technique, and played at a high level last season, too, making it not one season fluke of production.

Even with that strong play, Christensen isn’t the best athlete, looking stiff when he’s in space and not reacting in time.

He’s an older prospect at 24 years old, making his struggles against bigger edge players seem like they might be less likely to change.

Christensen is at an age where his ceiling of play might be close to tapped out already, with not much room left for the 300-pounder to go.

Needing a lineman who could step in at tackle or even guard right now remains a valuable skill.

Christensen might not have the athletic traits of the top linemen in this class, but his consistency in college gives the thought he could be more than serviceable in the NFL.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin