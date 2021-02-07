NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Christian Darrisaw

A starter all three years at Virginia Tech, Christian Darrisaw as the NFL Draft approaches, has the Las Vegas Raiders are looking

So far in our 2021 NFL Draft prospect spotlight series, we’ve looked exclusively at players on the defensive side of the ball.

The many needs the Las Vegas Raiders have on defense basically necessitate looking at all of the relevant prospects they could take with the 17th overall pick.

That doesn’t mean that they don’t have any holes on offense they’ll need to address

Most prominent could be on the offensive line, where the Raiders could have multiple new starters when the 2021 season begins.

Right tackle is one spot that could see a new face, with Trent Brown having missed 16 of a possible 32 games the last two seasons.

If the Raiders move on from him this offseason, Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech could be a target to fill that spot.

A starter for the Hokies since he was a true freshman, Darrisaw continuously improved in his three seasons.

It came to the point in 2020 where Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him the second highest grade for a Power 5 tackle.

Considering that Darrisaw gave up only six quarterback hurries and no sacks this past season, the grade seemed well warranted.

His size and length at 6-5 and 314 pounds serves him well in pass protection along with a strong set of hands.

Darrisaw is highly proficient in run blocking as well, helping lead Hokies running back Khalil Herbert to have the second most rushing yards in the ACC in 2020.

For a team like the Raiders that loves to run the ball, Darrisaw could fit right in with his skill set.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin