Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey has some of the most extensive experience in this NFL Draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a number of changes to their offensive line this offseason.

Previous starters Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson are gone, and Denzelle Good and Andre James are currently slated to take their place.

That doesn’t mean the team won’t look at adding more depth in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

At James' position of center, Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey is among the best prospects in the draft.

A three-year starter for the Sooners, Humphrey has developed into a proven product for one of the best programs in the country.

Humphrey has been ranked in the top-10 among centers by Pro Football Focus in two of the last three seasons.

The strength he has in his hands and upper body is already considered to be NFL-ready, as he can hold up against the biggest nose tackles.

While he did only play center in college, he has the body type at 6-5 and 320 pounds to be capable of playing anywhere on the interior of an offensive line.

Humphrey did all this albeit while having the advantage of playing in an Oklahoma offense that forced defenses to often play with only three-man rushes due to the threat of a running quarterback.

While he has strength, he can have a hard time gaining leverage on opponents who can get low to the ground.

Humphrey also is not considered to be a great athlete, and in the times he went up against future NFL defensive tackles, he was often dominated.

He might not have the athletic traits of the interior linemen ranked ahead of him, but in the right scheme, Humphrey could step in right away as a rookie starter.

