NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: DeVonta Smith

In going over the wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders could take in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was fair to assume that the top prospects at the position would be out of reach.

For most of the mock draft cycle, the trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith were all usually being picked in the top-10.

Recently, however, multiple mock drafts have had Smith dropping, with one having him being taken at #19 overall.

Obviously, such a thing may never happen, but if the possibility of a top-10 prospect sliding is real, the need to preview what he could add to the Raiders can’t be ignored.

If the Raiders were to take him, Smith would immediately become the best receiver on the team.

His former Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III, may have more pure speed, but you won’t often find a more well-rounded receiver than Smith.

The 2020 Heisman trophy winner, Smith is coming off recording one of the most prolific seasons in history.

In a full 13 games, he put up 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

All of those numbers led the NCAA last season, and he was the #1 wide receiver rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

When it comes to his game, there are virtually no holes to be found.

He has great speed, can go up and make tough catches, is as fluid of a wideout as you’ll see, and was a top target on an Alabama offense that featured three current or future first-round picks.

The only issue that continually comes up is his weight. Smith has more of a slight frame at 6’1” and 175 pounds.

That never impacted him during his time at Alabama, though. All he did was put up some of the best-receiving numbers college football has ever seen.

He has the talent to be an annual Pro-Bowl player, and if he were to fall all the way to #17 overall, the Raiders would be hard-pressed not to jump at the chance to take him.

