NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Eric Stokes

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes is an intriguing option for the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The University of Georgia has multiple high-profile defensive players entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Azeez Ojulari and cornerback Tyson Campbell are prospects we’ve already previewed as potential Las Vegas Raiders picks.

That group also includes cornerback Eric Stokes.

Considered to be below Campbell in draft rankings, Stokes still offers plenty of appeal as a day two, day three prospect.

He had played at a consistent level during his freshman and sophomore seasons, recording 18 total pass breakups and ranking as the 33rd and 35th best corner in the country by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

In his junior season last year, he statistically had the best season of his career, picking off four passes and returning two for touchdowns.

His PFF rating fell quite a bit despite that, dropping down to 107th.

When Stokes is at his best, he’s able to use his plus-size at 6’1” and 185 pounds to play the catch point well down the field.

He has extensive experience playing in press coverage, has good speed, and for his career, only allowed a 53.4% completion percentage.

Questions come with his other skills athletically, as he’s not considered to be fluid in his change of direction skills.

His playstyle has also raised concerns with how much Stokes likes to make contact with receivers in order to disrupt them.

He’s not a ‘wow’ player, but Stokes has also quietly been an overall solid player for the Bulldogs the past three years.

His teammates may get more publicity heading into the draft, but Stokes offers his own upside as a cover corner prospect.

